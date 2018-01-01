One sentenced in forged check case

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One of the people accused of stealing money from the Worth County Jail has been sentenced.

Authorities say when Alexandria Lindstrom was released from the Jail in April 2017, she was written a check for 11 cents for the money left in her commissary account. She’s accused of altering the check to read $300.11 and Thomas Jerry Mitchell was accused of cashing that check at a Wells Fargo Bank in Rochester.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and has been sentenced to pay a $250 fine and restitution to the Worth County Jail.

Lindstrom is charged with forgery and a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear at a pre-trial conference.