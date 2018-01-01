One sentenced in attempted murder case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One sentence handed down and one warrant issued in a parking lot shooting.

22-year-old Abdi Omar Abukar and 23-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed were charged with 2nd degree attempted murder and 2nd degree assault after police say they chased a man through the Olive Garden parking lot in Rochester on May 2, 2017, firing multiple shots at him.

Abukar ultimately pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, with credit for 275 days already served.

A warrant was also issued Thursday for the arrest of Haji-Mohamed after he failed to appear for a 9:15 am hearing in Olmsted County District Court. Haji-Mohamed has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him.