One not guilty plea in Hancock County storage unit burglaries

GARNER, Iowa – One of the men accused of burglarizing Hancock County storage units is pleading not guilty.

Kristen James Nelson, 34 of Forest City, entered his plea Friday to nine counts of 3rd degree burglary, one count of attempted 3rd degree burglary, four counts of 2nd degree theft, and two counts of 3rd degree theft. His trial is scheduled for October 17.

Law enforcement says Nelson and Christopher Hoeft repeatedly broke into storage units in the 100 block of Industrial Drive in Forest City between January 10 and January 21, stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

Nelson was arrested on July 24. Hoeft was arrested on August 9 and has not yet entered a plea to eight counts of 3rd degree burglary, four counts of 2nd degree theft, and two counts of 3rd degree theft.