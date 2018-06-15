One man finds a way to help trouble children through the sport of basketball

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local man is using his families tragedy to give back to his community. Over 20 years ago Rodney Collins had the world to look forward to. A bright future that was cut short from gang related violence in Chicago. A stray bullet fatally struck 10-year-old Rodney in his neck. It's what spurred Teddy, Rodney’s older brother, to want to find a solution to gang violence.

In 2013, Teddy created a basketball tournament in Rochester for young boys and girls to have a community outlet that gets them off the streets.

“It’s something for the kids,” said Teddy.

The tournament is for kids of all ages to play basketball all throughout the summer.

