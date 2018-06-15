Clear
One man finds a way to help trouble children through the sport of basketball

one man is changing lives through the sport of basketball.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 10:54 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local man is using his families tragedy to give back to his community. Over 20 years ago Rodney Collins had the world to look forward to. A bright future that was cut short from gang related violence in Chicago. A stray bullet fatally struck 10-year-old Rodney in his neck. It's what spurred Teddy, Rodney’s older brother, to want to find a solution to gang violence.
In 2013, Teddy created a basketball tournament in Rochester for young boys and girls to have a community outlet that gets them off the streets.
“It’s something for the kids,” said Teddy.
The tournament is for kids of all ages to play basketball all throughout the summer.

To donate, click here.

