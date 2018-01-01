Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Mason City robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of two robberies is going to prison for one.

Scroll for more content...

Police say 29-year-old Zachary Michael Russell of Mason City robbed someone after lying in wait for them in the early morning hours of November 27, 2017. He was charged with 2nd degree robbery for following the victim, punching them in the face, and then running off with the victim’s bag.

A 1st degree robbery charge was also filed against Russell for a December 1, 2017, incident where police say he held a knife to someone’s throat and took their cell phone and money.

Russell has now pleaded guilty to assault while participating in a felony for the November crime and charges have been dropped for the December robbery. He’s been ordered to spend five years in prison and pay $652 in restitution.