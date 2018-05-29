One little girl is spending her Memorial day selling lemonade for the VFW

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Addy Gore wants to donate all the money she's made today from her lemonade sale to veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Scroll for more content...

Gore is apart of the buddy poppy program where she sells poppies and lemonade to commemorate the lives of service people killed in battles.

One person is the main focus for Gore as she sells her lemonade, her dad.

“My dad is a veteran so i think this would make him happy,” said Gore.

Her dad, Zachary Gore, is an Iraq veteran who served 11 years in the Army National Guard. Gore was a US Army infantryman team leader and is now active with the VFW Post 1215.

“Addy actually learned how to walk at the VFW downtown,” said Caitlin Matera.

Matera tells me the VFW in Rochester has become a second home to her family.

“It's important as the v-f-w says you honor the dead by supporting the living so the best thing you can do is remember those who have passed and to keep supporting their values,” said Matera.