One last outdoor skate

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester’s Department of Parks and Recreation plans to close the outdoor ice skating rinks at the end of February.

People are taking advantage of the sunny weekend to get one last skate it.

“It’s a chance to get out of the house, try and use the skates one more time. It’s supposed to warm up this week so I don’t know if there’s going to be much more skating left,” Aaron Peter said.

He brought his two young sons to play some hockey on the outdoor rink.

Emily Kaas and Jackson Hinck also came out to one of the public, outdoor rinks to play some hockey.

“It’s a beautiful day, a little snow from the day before but we were able to shovel it off,” Hinck said.

Hinck said you have to take advantage of sunny days like Sunday. Kaas grew up going up to outdoor ice rinks.

“I love coming out here and skating,” she said.

She wanted to get one last skate in for the season.

“I am sad…I know from the summer that these aren’t up normally so to see that they built these hockey rinks is so cool, so it’ll be sad that they’re going to be gone,” Kaas said.