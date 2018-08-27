One injured in southern Cerro Gordo County crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – One person is injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of 120th Street and Vine Avenue around 4:51 pm. Deputies say an eastbound vehicle driven by Trey Pfeffer, 17 of Dougherty, and a southbound vehicle driven by Mary Steere, 54 of Greene, entered the uncontrolled intersection at the same time, crashed together, and went into the southeast ditch.

Pfeffer was not hurt but the Sheriff’s Office says Steere was trapped inside her vehicle until fire fighters could remove her. Steere was then taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa with unknown injuries.

This collision remains under investigation.