One injured in accident near Albert Lea

One person is sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Freeborn County.

Posted: May. 26, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person is sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Freeborn County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol it happened Saturday afternoon on I-35 at Mile Post 1, in Freeman Township.

A 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by 19-year-old Matthew Ankeny of Austin, MN was southbound on the interstate when he rear-ended a Nissan. 45-year-old of Juan Tapia of Brooklyn Park, MN was driving the 2007 Nissan Murano.

State Patrol reports that both vehicles had lost control and ran off the road. The Nissan rolled multiple times. Tapia was taken to the hospital in Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries. Both of the drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Gold Cross and Emmons Fire assisted on scene.

