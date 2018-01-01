One injured in Dodge County crash

KASSON, Minn. – A three-vehicle collision in Dodge County sends one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 2:13 PM Monday in Kasson. 43-year-old Tina Marie Schultz of Mantorville had stopped to make a left turn and was hit from behind by 23-year-old Evan Daryl Kuennen of West Concord. The impact pushed Schultz’ vehicle into the path of the semi driven by 56-year-old Dwight Joseph Luebesmier of Coon Rapids.

Schultz suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Kuennen and Luebesmier were not harmed. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kasson Police, Kasson Fire, and Kasson Ambulance all assisted at the scene.