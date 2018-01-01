One injured in Austin crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – A one-vehicle accident has sent one person to the hospital.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 1:40 pm Monday on westbound Interstate 90 in Austin. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Srinivasa Reddy Reddy of Austin took the off ramp to northbound Highway 218, lost control, hit a culvert marker, then smashed into a light pole.

Reddy suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.