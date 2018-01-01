One hurt in pickup/SUV crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pickup truck collided with an SUV in Rochester Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Shane Jeffrey Cords of Rochester was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado west on Highway 14 and tried to turn south onto the Highway 52 ramp. 62-year-old Steven Charles Hopkins of Stewartville was eastbound on Highway 14 in a 2016 Chevy Equinox and they crashed in the eastbound lanes.

The State Patrol says Cords failed to yield the right of way.

Cords suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Hopkins was not harmed. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The Rochester Police Department assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened just after 3 pm.