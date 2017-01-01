One hurt in crash on Highway 52

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person was hurt after a two-vehicle accident on southbound Highway 52 Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place just after 4 pm on the exit ramp to westbound Highway 14. 21-year-old Paige Kathryn Powrie of Rochester lost control, hit the wall and came to a stop. She was then struck from behind by 42-year-old Fahrudin Murica of Rochester.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Powrie was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Rochester police and fire, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.