One hurt in collision north of Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - A two-vehicle collision injures one driver Thursday morning in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kevin Jon Beske, 52 of Austin, was driving east on HIghway 251 when he failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 218, north of Austin, and hit the northbound minvan driven by Maria Cruz Hernandez, 45 of Austin. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts but Hernandez suffered a non-life threatening injury was taken for medical care.

Beske was not hurt.

The crash happened around 6:42 am. The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Austin Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.