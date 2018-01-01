One hurt in Olmsted County crash

ROCK DELL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover accident injured one person Thursday morning in Olmsted County.

It happened just before 9 am near mile marker 213 on Highway 30. 22-year-old Jessica Jean Larson of Stewartville was driving west and trying to pass another vehicle when she lost control and rolled, coming to a stop in the ditch.

Larson suffered what the Minnesota State Patrol calls a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

Hayfield fire and ambulance and the sheriff’s offices in Olmsted and Dodge County assisted at the scene.

The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the accident.