One guilty plea, charges pending in two more counties.

Man arrested after chase from Albert Lea to Clear Lake.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 100 mile per hour chase that started in Albert Lea and ended in Clear Lake has produced a guilty plea.

Jacob Aaron Eberly, 32 of Brainerd, MN, has pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court to eluding and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury. Authorities say Eberly was seen driving a stolen vehicle in Albert Lea, was chased into Iowa, and the pursuit ended when Eberly was rammed by a law enforcement vehicle on I-35 and rolled.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 10.

Eberly is also facing charges in Freeborn County of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, as well as a charge of terroristic threats in Hennepin County for a bomb threat at the Mall of America.

