One dead after Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person has been arrested after a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The Rochester Police Department says it responded around 8:21 am to a reported shooting at the intersection of 31st Street NE and East River Road. Officers arrived to find 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim of Rochester lying in the roadway with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

25-year-old Alexander William Weiss was detained at the scene and a handgun police say was used in the shooting was found in Weiss’ possession. The Police Department says Weiss has a permit to carry a firearm under state law.

Officers say their initial investigation shows that Rahim and Weiss were the drivers in a two-vehicle accident in the intersection, which led to a confrontation between Weiss, Rahim, and a 17-year-old male passenger in Rahim’s vehicle. Officers say witness statements indicate this was not a “road rage” type of incident.

Police say Weiss is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on probable cause for 2nd degree murder. However, they say the investigation is continuing and all facts and circumstances are being reviewed, including claims of self-defense. Investigators are looking for additional witnesses to the shooting, particularly the people in a newer red SUV that was eastbound on 31st Street at the time of this incident. Officers say it was being driven by a white female in her 30s.