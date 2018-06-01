Clear

One-day Floyd County trial finds Minneapolis man guilty

He was arrested with crack cocaine in his vehicle.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A one-day trial has convicted a Minneapolis man of a North Iowa drug charge.

Antoine Tormell Cureton, 43, was found guilty by a Floyd County jury of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $315 fine.

Law enforcement says it found two baggies of crack cocaine in Cureton’s vehicle after a March 26 traffic stop on Highway 218.

