One convicted, one acquitted in death of Waterloo man

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Jurors have convicted one person and acquitted another in a 2016 Waterloo shooting that left one man dead and others wounded.

Jurors Friday found 17-year-old Doncorrion Spates guilty of murder, attempted murder and intimidation with a weapon.

Jurors acquitted 22-year-old Shavondes Martin of murder and other counts against him. The jury was still deliberating in the case of 18-year-old Armand Rollins Jr., who also is charged with murder.

Prosecutors say the men were in a vehicle the fired upon a group of people on July 17, 2016. The shots hit 21-year-old Otavious Brown, who later died. Two others were injured.

The SUV driver, Jacques Williamson, pleaded guilty to lesser charges.