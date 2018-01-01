One arrested after Charles City crash

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One person was arrested after a rear end collision Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

The Charles City Police Department says 47-year-old Mary Wilson of Clayton, North Carolina was stopped at a red light at the intersection of North Main Street and Clark Street when she was struck from behind by 28-year-old Dear Ranu of Charles City.

Police say the crash caused about $1,500 in property damage and one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Ranu was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and driving suspended, as well as new charges of failure to maintain control and having no insurance card.