One arrest after Thursday night chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is in jail after a car chase Thursday night.

32-year-old Ryan Matthew Vangness of Canton is facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, DWI, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and criminal damage to property. The Minnesota State Patrol says Vangness had been involved in a chase with Rochester police and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office earlier on Thursday, then was spotted by a state trooper on U.S. Highway 52 around 9 pm. The Trooper says he tried to pull over Vangness, who sped away.

The State Patrol says Vangness eventually drove over stop sticks put out by Rochester police and a trooper was then able to use a “pursuit intervention technique” to disable his car. The chase ended near the interchange of U.S. Highway 52 and Civic Center Drive in Rochester.

The State Patrol says a female passenger in Vangness’ car is not facing charges.