One Vision plans ground breaking on repurposed cottages

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- One Vision in Clear Lake, formally known as Opportunity Village, has announced they will be breaking ground on their repurposed cottages this spring.

Scroll for more content...

The cottages were used to house those with disabilities in the past, but since the Supreme Court stated that those with disabilities have the right to live on their own, the company successfully transitioned around 120 patients to various homes across the North Iowa area.

The proposal is to turn these cottages in to 27 townhomes and 48 apartments geared towards seniors.

Those we spoke with say they like the idea of repurposing these homes.

“It’s a great location,” says Joel Schwichtenberg of Clear Lake. “I spent a lot of time out there when I was young learning to swim at the pool. It will be great to bring that to that generation.”

One Vision provides service to around 600 individuals in 30 communities.