Rochester police investigating robbery of woman walking home from work

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police are investigating a report of a 57-year-old female who allegedly was attacked by two men, including one with a gun.

Authorities say Tuesday around 7:11 p.m. that she was walking home from work in the 500 block of 5th Ave. SE near Riverside Central Elementary School.

She says two males ran up behind her before one ran in front of her and pointed a gun at her and asked her for all she had.

Her purse, which included, gift cards, credit cards and a cell phone, was stolen.

She described them as “scrawny,” around 18-19 and about 5-foot-5.

The man with the gun is described as a black male with a tan jacket and dark hat.