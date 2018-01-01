Olmsted County fugitive finally caught

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fugitive is in custody after police say a third attempt to escape fails.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities were looking for James Minter since January 21 when he was reported as the suspect in an assault in Pleasant Grove Township. An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy says Minter fled in a black pickup truck and a short pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Minter again eluded arrest after a six-mile chase on January 24. A deputy noticed Minter’s black pickup truck in the driveway of a home in the 5000 block of Highway 14 East, which started a 75 mile per hour pursuit down several gravel roads. Authorities eventually called off that chase due to poor road conditions.

This Sunday around 8:50 pm, deputies were called to a reported motor vehicle theft in the 9700 block of 54th Street SE where Minter was believed to have stolen a Jeep. Deputies say they spotted the Jeep near the village of Simpson and chased it northbound on County Road 1 and Highway 52. Officials say the jeep hit something near the intersection of South Broadway and 20th Street in Rochester.

Law enforcement says the jeep eventually hit a snow bank and deputies say Minter tried to escape on foot, but was taken into custody. Minter is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of 1st degree burglary.