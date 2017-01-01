wx_icon Mason City 10°

Olmsted County crash sends three to the hospital

Man, woman, and child injured when jeep runs off Highway 63.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 2:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 2:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two adults and a baby went to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Olmsted County.

It happened around 11:21 am on Highway 63. A southbound 2002 Jeep Liberty went out of control near mile marker 48 and ended up in the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, 28-year-old Matthew Lee Overby of Plainview, as well as a female passenger 21-year-old Nancy Lee of Plainview, and an infant passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

All three were wearing their seat belts.

The State Patrol says road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

