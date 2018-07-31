Olmsted County commissioner named to state housing task force

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Commissioner Shelia Kiscaden has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Housing.

She will serve as one of the 15 core members of the group which will review existing housing strategies in Minnesota and consider new practices to improve stability and ensure safe and stable housing for all individuals, families, and communities.

David Dunn, director of the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, has been named as an alternate for the Task Force, to serve as needed.

Recommendations and specific proposals from the Task Force are due by July 31, 2018.