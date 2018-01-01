Olmsted Co. man arrested for 7th time in just over a year

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man has been arrested for the seventh time since January of 2017.Terry Dahl, 38, of Hayfield, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.They say Dahl and a 29-year-old victim are allowed to contact each other through the Our Family Wizard website, but only in regards to their children.Authorities say Dahl asked the victim about a person she may have been dating, which is a violation. That was reported Feb. 9, and Dahl is facing a felony restraining order violation after that.Dahl has had at least four convictions in the past 10 years for harassment restraining order violations.