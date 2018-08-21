Olive Garden donates food to local organizations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Italian chain restaurant is giving back to people in the communities it serves.

It’s all through the Olive Garden Harvest, a program where they donate food to local organizations.

The Olive Garden in Rochester has given food to the Women’s Shelter and Support Center since the program started in 2005.

Terri Allred is the director of community engagement at the shelter, and said it makes a difference for the women and children they serve.

“A lot of people can't afford to go out to eat, they don't have the resources,” Allred said. “To be able to provide food that is tasty and nutritious, it feels like a real treat to people.”

Olive Garden General Manager Mark Bertschinger tells KIMT the Rochester restaurant alone has donated 84,000 pounds of food to the Women’s Shelter. The organization serves 11 counties in the southeastern Minnesota region.

Since 2005, Olive Garden has donated 40 million pounds of food to local community organizations.