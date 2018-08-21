Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Olive Garden donates food to local organizations

Since 2005, Olive Garden has donated 40 million pounds of food to local community organizations.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 5:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Italian chain restaurant is giving back to people in the communities it serves.

It’s all through the Olive Garden Harvest, a program where they donate food to local organizations.

The Olive Garden in Rochester has given food to the Women’s Shelter and Support Center since the program started in 2005.

Terri Allred is the director of community engagement at the shelter, and said it makes a difference for the women and children they serve.

“A lot of people can't afford to go out to eat, they don't have the resources,” Allred said. “To be able to provide food that is tasty and nutritious, it feels like a real treat to people.”

Olive Garden General Manager Mark Bertschinger tells KIMT the Rochester restaurant alone has donated 84,000 pounds of food to the Women’s Shelter. The organization serves 11 counties in the southeastern Minnesota region.

Since 2005, Olive Garden has donated 40 million pounds of food to local community organizations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DMC 5 year update

Image

Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Image

Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

Image

CO Murder LATEST

Image

Mollie Tibbetts latest

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Community Events