Older workers, more injuries on the job

KIMT News 3 - A recent study is showing the older you are and still working, the more likely you may be to experience a work-related injury, even a fatal one.The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries says workers ages 55 and older have the highest rate of fatal work injuries. Data shows three times more workers 65 years and older died due to a work injury compared to last year.Regan Banks is an area school bus driver. He's been driving buses for 11 years now and says while he does worry about his safety at work as he gets older, that's not going to stop him from clocking in.“You know I always worry about my health because of the hours you work, or what time you have to be at work, running all day, eating fast food,” Banks said.In 2016 the number of deaths for workers of all ages reached a high not seen in eight years. Of those who died, 36 percent were people ages 55 and up.