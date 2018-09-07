DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Enrollment is down at Iowa's three public universities, but officials at two of the schools say the decline is intentional.
The Des Moines Register reports that overall enrollment at University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa dropped 2.2 percent this fall to about 79,600 students.
The Iowa Board of Regents says the University of Iowa and Iowa State University want more manageable enrollment levels as officials focus on retaining students and increasing graduation rates.
Brent Gage is UI's associate vice president of enrollment management. He says the school wants to focus on recruiting top students.
Laura Doering is ISU's associate vice president of enrollment management and student success. She says the school is creating a five-year plan that may limit enrollment between 35,000 and 37,000 students.
Related Content
- Officials say enrollment drop at Iowa universities planned
- Federal officials accept Iowa's school accountability plan
- Pay frozen at the University of Iowa
- University of Iowa releases water quality study
- University of Iowa Labor Center to close
- 'Vision North Iowa' plan announced
- Iowa elected officials visit the troops overseas
- Officials concerned about Iowa construction road deaths
- Shortage of high school officials in Iowa
- Iowa officials investigate 3 deer hunting accidents