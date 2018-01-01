Officials: 10-year-old girl killed in northwestern Iowa fire

GEORGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a person killed in a northwestern Iowa house fire as a 10-year-old girl.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Riley Meyer, a third grader at Central Lyon Elementary School, died when her family's house in George burned early Sunday.

Central Lyon Principal Steve Harmon says counselors, religious leaders and others have been to the school to help students deal with grief.

Firefighters reported that the blaze took several hours to extinguish and that the effort was complicated by cold temperatures that caused water from the trucks to repeatedly freeze.

George is a village of about 1,000 people, located about 40 miles north of Le Mars.