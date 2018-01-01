NEW THIS A.M.: Officer suffers injuries during foot chase in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – An officer was taken to the hospital for injuries after a foot chase in Mason City on Tuesday night.

Eric Sombright, 26, of Manly, took off running after being pulled over for a traffic violation near 1st St. SW and S. Madison Ave., according to the Iowa State Patrol. Sombright was asked to have a seat on the passenger side of the patrol car when he “looked at me and took off running,” the officer stated. The incident happened around 8:44 p.m.

Authorities say the chase spanned through multiple yards and over multiple fences. The officer suffered an injury to a right knee and punctured the palm of the left hand.

Sombright was caught by a responding officer and was also taken to the hospital for injuries. Deputies followed footprints in the snow and located marijuana with fresh blood on the package.

Sombright is facing six charges, including felonies for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and failure to affix tax stamp.

He is facing misdemeanor charges for interference with official acts – bodily injury and three traffic violations.

Authorities say Sombright went through a stop sign and was also speeding with a brake light out before the chase began.