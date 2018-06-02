Clear

Officer found, believed to have self-inflicted gunshot wounds

A Kasson Police officer is taken to the hospital Saturday morning.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 3:22 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - A Kasson Police officer is taken to the hospital Saturday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office they received a call around 6:00a.m. for a report of a man bleeding in a grassy area near a residential subdivision on 257th Avenue in rural Mantorville.

When deputies responded they discovered a Kasson Police Officer with what investigators believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The officer was transported via Mayo One to St. Mary's in Rochester.  The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

The cas is open and under investigation by Dodge County and Kasson Police Investigators. More details are set to be released early next week.

