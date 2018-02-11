ONTO STATE: District wrestling highlights/results

Class 3A, District 5
106
1st Place - Cullan Schriever of Mason City
2nd Place - Austin Kegley of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
3rd Place - Niyo Gady of Marion
4th Place - Bennett Hageman of Marshalltown
5th Place - Dakota Tatro of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
6th Place - Cael Long of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
113
1st Place - Zach Bitker of Marshalltown
2nd Place - Nick Hatcher of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
3rd Place - Gaven Hiler of Marion
4th Place - Connor Wiemann of Mason City
5th Place - Ben Hoeger of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
6th Place - Brady Benning of Waverly-Shell Rock
120
1st Place - Dylan Albrecht of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place - Conrad Braswell of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
3rd Place - Ty Pfiffner of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
4th Place - Christian Rodriguez of Mason City
5th Place - Ismail Havyarimana of Marion
6th Place - Jay Drummer of Marshalltown
126
1st Place - Colby Schriever of Mason City
2nd Place - Evan Yant of Waverly-Shell Rock
3rd Place - Cam Shaver of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
4th Place - Johnny Washburn of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
5th Place - Joe Foreman of Cedar Rapids, Washington
6th Place - Nathan Lauterwasser of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
132
1st Place - Will Foreman of Cedar Rapids, Washington
2nd Place - Dylan Falck of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
3rd Place - Ted Zangerle of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
4th Place - Austin Fritz of Marion
5th Place - Andrew Schwab of Waverly-Shell Rock
6th Place - Coltin Grimm of Marshalltown
138
1st Place - Trenten Wennermark of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
2nd Place - Logan Baccam of Marshalltown
3rd Place - Dylan Ironside of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
4th Place - Ian Heise of Waverly-Shell Rock
5th Place - Cameron Burnell of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
6th Place - Chris Karamitros of Cedar Rapids, Washington
145
1st Place - Dalton Woodyard of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place - Noah Cunningham of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
3rd Place - Zach Cochran of Marion
4th Place - Antonio Pagel of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
5th Place - Jaron Lathrop of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
6th Place - John Loney of Marshalltown
152
1st Place - Jacob Herrmann of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place - Luke Deinhart of Mason City
3rd Place - Justis Kruse of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
4th Place - Jay Oostendorp of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
5th Place - Wyatt Himes of Marshalltown
6th Place - Ben Gibson of Marion
160
1st Place - Bryson Hervol of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place - Brian Trowbridge of Marshalltown
3rd Place - Jacob Sherzer of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
4th Place - Colton Lagrange of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
5th Place - Cole Horak of Marion
6th Place - Kale Crawford of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
170
1st Place - Ben Sarasin of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
2nd Place - Mike Jasa of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
3rd Place - Evan Craw of Mason City
4th Place - Anthony Lorimer of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
5th Place - Gavin Wedemeier of Waverly-Shell Rock
6th Place - Nate Miller of Marion
182
1st Place - Derek Horak of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
2nd Place - Braxton Bolden of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
3rd Place - Cade Parker of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
4th Place - Brady Bartz of Marion
5th Place - Kj Barkema of Mason City
6th Place - Carson Williams of Marshalltow
1st Place - Derek Horak of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
2nd Place - Braxton Bolden of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
3rd Place - Cade Parker of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
4th Place - Brady Bartz of Marion
5th Place - Kj Barkema of Mason City
6th Place - Carson Williams of Marshalltown
195
1st Place - Brayden Wolf of Waverly-Shell Rock
2nd Place - Ashton Stoner-degroot of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
3rd Place - Cael Knox of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
4th Place - Jordan Fox of Marshalltown
5th Place - Taylor Viktora of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
6th Place - Weston Horak of Marion
220
1st Place - Cam Jones of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
2nd Place - Decker Mann of Marshalltown
3rd Place - Jeff Shurtz of Mason City
4th Place - Dawson Sweet of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
5th Place - Luke Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock
6th Place - Logan Andeway of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
285
1st Place - Josh Vis of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
2nd Place - Troy Monahan of Mason City
3rd Place - Andrew Snyder of Waverly-Shell Rock
4th Place - Jordan Anderson of Marshalltown
5th Place - Carson Webster of Marion
6th Place - Chris Castillo of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
Class 2A, District 1
106
1st Place - Sam Nelson of Clear Lake
2nd Place - Averee Abben of Osage
3rd Place - Johnny Dreckman of NHTV
4th Place - Abe Scheideman of Hampton-Dumont
113
1st Place - Joe Sullivan of Osage
2nd Place - Taylor Kolthoff of Sh-bcluw
3rd Place - Conner Morey of Clear Lake
4th Place - Bronson Forsyth of Charles City
120
1st Place - Carson Babcock of NHTV
2nd Place - Joe Jacobs of Osage
3rd Place - Alec Staudt of Charles City
4th Place - Mason Kent of Iowa Falls-Alden
126
1st Place - Eric Faught of Clear Lake
2nd Place - Mason Cleveland of NHTV
3rd Place - Quinton Buresh of Iowa Falls-Alden
4th Place - Nathan Klahsen of Ap-gc
132
1st Place - Max Babcock of NHTV
2nd Place - Brody Roll of Osage
3rd Place - Coby Willett of Sh-bcluw
4th Place - Darin Lemke of Iowa Falls-Alden
138
1st Place - Michael Blockhus of NHTV
2nd Place - Koby Hassebrock of Roland-Story
3rd Place - Jackson Hamlin of Clear Lake
4th Place - Brier Uhlenhopp of Ap-gc
145
1st Place - Noah Fye of NHTV
2nd Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage
3rd Place - Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake
4th Place - Koty Kruse of Sh-bcluw
152
1st Place - Dylan Koresh of Charles City
2nd Place - Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
3rd Place - Clayton Taylor of NHTV
4th Place - Rhys Glidden of Clear Lake
160
1st Place - Zach Williams of Osage
2nd Place - Cale Reicks of NHTV
3rd Place - Ben Finn of Clear Lake
4th Place - Elliott Sinnwell of Charles City
170
1st Place - Noah Glaser of NHTV
2nd Place - Jack Sindlinger of Charles City
3rd Place - Colin Muller of Osage
4th Place - Alberto Salmeron of Iowa Falls-Alden
182
1st Place - Hunter Maitland of Ap-gc
2nd Place - Evan Rosonke of NHTV
3rd Place - Riley McWherter of Iowa Falls-Alden
4th Place - Dalton Mennenga of Clear Lake
195
1st Place - Kade Hambly of Clear Lake
2nd Place - Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont
3rd Place - Max Schwickerath of NHTV
4th Place - Nicholas Hamilton of Iowa Falls-Alden
220
1st Place - Areon Day of NHTV
2nd Place - Josh Halligan of Charles City
3rd Place - Victor Sanchez of Iowa Falls-Alden
4th Place - Michael Schiermeister of Roland-Story
285
1st Place - Ryne Fuller of Sh-bcluw
2nd Place - McKade Eisentrager of Iowa Falls-Alden
3rd Place - Tylor Zuspan of Charles City
4th Place - Jake Keith of Clear Lake
Class 2A, District 5
106
1st Place - Kolten Crawford of Union, La Porte City
2nd Place - Mike Betterton of Vinton-Shellsburg
3rd Place - Luke Farmer of West Delaware, Manchester
4th Place - Nathaniel Bigalk of Crestwood, Cresco
113
1st Place - Kyzer Engen of Decorah
2nd Place - Evan Woods of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Carson Burchland of East Marshall/GMG
4th Place - Payton Hellman of Union, La Porte City
120
1st Place - Jack Thomsen of Union, La Porte City
2nd Place - Kaden Anderlik of Crestwood, Cresco
3rd Place - Dane Thompson of East Marshall/GMG
4th Place - Reily Dolan of West Delaware, Manchester
126
1st Place - Philip Ihde of Decorah
2nd Place - Carter Weeks of Vinton-Shellsburg
3rd Place - Lake LeBahn of Union, La Porte City
4th Place - Alex Maury of West Delaware, Manchester
132
1st Place - Luke Radeke of Vinton-Shellsburg
2nd Place - Gunner Rodgers of North Fayette Valley
3rd Place - Jackson Rolfs of Decorah
4th Place - Austin Roos of Benton Community
138
1st Place - Matthew Doyle of Independence
2nd Place - Adam Ahrendsen of Union, La Porte City
3rd Place - Miles Hansmeier of Waukon
4th Place - Cole Engel of West Delaware, Manchester
145
1st Place - Ryan Steffen of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Scott Betterton of Vinton-Shellsburg
3rd Place - Cael Meyer of West Delaware, Manchester
4th Place - Gavin Miller of Union, La Porte City
152
1st Place - Mitchel Mangold of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place - Jarret Orr of Independence
3rd Place - Chris Guest of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Cole Nauman of East Marshall/GMG
160
1st Place - Colter Bye of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Payton Pelke of Union, La Porte City
3rd Place - Bryan Graves of Oelwein
4th Place - Kort Johnson of Vinton-Shellsburg
170
1st Place - Jack Neuhaus of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place - Tristan Hansmeier of Waukon
3rd Place - Noah Bandstra of East Marshall/GMG
4th Place - Cole Davis of Independence
182
1st Place - Jordan Bries of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place - Lane Albertsen of Union, La Porte City
3rd Place - Judd Grover of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Mitchell McFarland of Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
195
1st Place - Harrison Goebel of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place - Andy Lillegraven of Decorah
3rd Place - Tayten Freidhof of Independence
4th Place - Zacharia Crawford of Benton Community
220
1st Place - Jordan Baumler of North Fayette Valley
2nd Place - Hunter Crawford of Independence
3rd Place - Stone Peckham of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Tayte Nauman of East Marshall/GMG
285
1st Place - Jacob Knutson of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Carson Petlon of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Drew Evans of Independence
4th Place - Bryce Timmerman of Benton Community
Class 1A, District 3
106
1st Place - Donavon Hanson of Manson Northwest Webster
2nd Place - Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills
3rd Place - Ryan Duckett of St. Edmond
4th Place - Cade Stearns of Graettinger-Terril/R-A
113
1st Place - Caiden Jones of Lake Mills
2nd Place - Daltin Roest of Manson Northwest Webster
3rd Place - Monte Matthews of Graettinger-Terril/R-A
4th Place - Derek Graham of Eagle Grove
120
1st Place - Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills
2nd Place - Christian Nichols of Emmetsburg
3rd Place - Gabriel Rolon of Eagle Grove
4th Place - Brock Grimm of Graettinger-Terril/R-A
126
1st Place - Jacob Mcbride of Newman Catholic
2nd Place - Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme
3rd Place - Levi Aldous of Emmetsburg
4th Place - Nathan Thomsen of East Sac County
132
1st Place - Koby Hanson of Manson Northwest Webster
2nd Place - Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
3rd Place - Ethan Berven of Emmetsburg
4th Place - Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
138
1st Place - Kolton Roth of Graettinger-Terril/R-A
2nd Place - Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg
3rd Place - Kyle Beery of Lake Mills
4th Place - Dawson Lalor of Eagle Grove
145
1st Place - Kam Black of Newman Catholic
2nd Place - Bret Hoyman of Emmetsburg
3rd Place - Mason Studer of West Bend-Mallard
4th Place - Dalton Subject of West Hancock
152
1st Place - Mason Griffin of Emmetsburg
2nd Place - Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove
3rd Place - Garret Bruce of East Sac County
4th Place - Drae Love of Lake Mills
160
1st Place - Tate Hagen of West Hancock
2nd Place - Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
3rd Place - Nate Larson of Graettinger-Terril/R-A
4th Place - Austin Burger of Manson Northwest Webster
170
1st Place - Chase Mccleish of Newman Catholic
2nd Place - Brayden Lyman of Eagle Grove
3rd Place - Treyton Cacek of Graettinger-Terril/R-A
4th Place - Alex De Roos of Alta/Aurelia
182
1st Place - Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme
2nd Place - Carter Murray of Graettinger-Terril/R-A
3rd Place - Nick Schany of Emmetsburg
4th Place - Caleb Eckels of West Hancock
195
1st Place - Gabe Irons of Lake Mills
2nd Place - Hunter Hagen of West Hancock
3rd Place - Blake Miller of Graettinger-Terril/R-A
4th Place - Austin Corbin of East Sac County
220
1st Place - Nicholas Gaes of Alta/Aurelia
2nd Place - Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove
3rd Place - Max Johnson of Lake Mills
4th Place - Jimmie Steffens of Emmetsburg
285
1st Place - Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme
2nd Place - Enrique Maravilla of Manson Northwest Webster
3rd Place - Alex Bender of West Fork
4th Place - Kipp Corbin of East Sac County
Class 1A, District 6
106
1st Place - Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield
2nd Place - Brooks Meyer of Denver
3rd Place - Felicity Taylor of South Winneshiek, Calmar
4th Place - Brady Wilkinson of Sumner-Fredericksburg
113
1st Place - Jacob Moore of Denver
2nd Place - Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd Place - Ethan Stubbs of Mfl MarMac
4th Place - Brandon Busch of Tripoli
120
1st Place - Isaac Schimmels of Denver
2nd Place - Uvaldo Camarillo of Postville
3rd Place - Carter Pals of Central Springs
4th Place - Gabe Sadler of South Winneshiek, Calmar
126
1st Place - Reese Welcher of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
2nd Place - Mitchell Hayes of Starmont
3rd Place - Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
4th Place - Trevor Brinkman of North Butler-Clarksville
132
1st Place - Donny Schmit of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
2nd Place - Gabriel Lewis of Denver
3rd Place - Zach Taylor of South Winneshiek, Calmar
4th Place - Devan Hackenmiller of Saint Ansgar
138
1st Place - Riley Wright of Denver
2nd Place - Michael Egan of Mfl MarMac
3rd Place - Trevor Johnson of Rockford
4th Place - Logan Schnuelle of South Winneshiek, Calmar
145
1st Place - Colin Schrader of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
2nd Place - Chance Throndson of Riceville
3rd Place - Tristen Brase of Nashua-Plainfield
4th Place - Brady Olson of Mfl MarMac
152
1st Place - Caleb Wilson of Denver
2nd Place - Kaleb Krall of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
3rd Place - Tanner Tollefsrud of South Winneshiek, Calmar
4th Place - C.J. Niedert of North Butler-Clarksville
160
1st Place - Cameron Rasing of Rockford
2nd Place - John Ebaugh of Denver
3rd Place - Nathan Johangimeier of Mfl MarMac
4th Place - Jason Even of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
170
1st Place - Cael Krueger of Denver
2nd Place - Brandon Trees of North Butler-Clarksville
3rd Place - Ben Weepie of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
4th Place - Tyler Mueller-lynde of Starmont
182
1st Place - Zach Ryg of Central Springs
2nd Place - Manning Kuboushek of South Winneshiek, Calmar
3rd Place - Weiland Steffen of Sumner-Fredericksburg
4th Place - Dayton Smith of Saint Ansgar
195
1st Place - Brock Meyer of Sumner-Fredericksburg
2nd Place - Nathan Dettmer of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd Place - Gabe Kipp of South Winneshiek, Calmar
4th Place - Trevor Dorn of Denver
220
1st Place - Zack Santee of Central Springs
2nd Place - Marquise Paino of Tripoli
3rd Place - Trace Engel of North Butler-Clarksville
4th Place - Damon Meyer of South Winneshiek, Calmar
285
1st Place - Jackson Lukes of South Winneshiek, Calmar
2nd Place - Brock Farley of Denver
3rd Place - Rylan Duffy of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
4th Place - Teddy Behrens of Central Springs