ONTO STATE: District wrestling highlights/results

Class 3A, District 5

106

1st Place - Cullan Schriever of Mason City

2nd Place - Austin Kegley of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

3rd Place - Niyo Gady of Marion

4th Place - Bennett Hageman of Marshalltown

5th Place - Dakota Tatro of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

6th Place - Cael Long of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

113

1st Place - Zach Bitker of Marshalltown

2nd Place - Nick Hatcher of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

3rd Place - Gaven Hiler of Marion

4th Place - Connor Wiemann of Mason City

5th Place - Ben Hoeger of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

6th Place - Brady Benning of Waverly-Shell Rock

120

1st Place - Dylan Albrecht of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Conrad Braswell of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

3rd Place - Ty Pfiffner of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

4th Place - Christian Rodriguez of Mason City

5th Place - Ismail Havyarimana of Marion

6th Place - Jay Drummer of Marshalltown

126

1st Place - Colby Schriever of Mason City

2nd Place - Evan Yant of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place - Cam Shaver of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

4th Place - Johnny Washburn of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

5th Place - Joe Foreman of Cedar Rapids, Washington

6th Place - Nathan Lauterwasser of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

132

1st Place - Will Foreman of Cedar Rapids, Washington

2nd Place - Dylan Falck of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

3rd Place - Ted Zangerle of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

4th Place - Austin Fritz of Marion

5th Place - Andrew Schwab of Waverly-Shell Rock

6th Place - Coltin Grimm of Marshalltown

138

1st Place - Trenten Wennermark of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

2nd Place - Logan Baccam of Marshalltown

3rd Place - Dylan Ironside of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

4th Place - Ian Heise of Waverly-Shell Rock

5th Place - Cameron Burnell of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

6th Place - Chris Karamitros of Cedar Rapids, Washington

145

1st Place - Dalton Woodyard of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Noah Cunningham of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

3rd Place - Zach Cochran of Marion

4th Place - Antonio Pagel of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

5th Place - Jaron Lathrop of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

6th Place - John Loney of Marshalltown

152

1st Place - Jacob Herrmann of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Luke Deinhart of Mason City

3rd Place - Justis Kruse of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

4th Place - Jay Oostendorp of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

5th Place - Wyatt Himes of Marshalltown

6th Place - Ben Gibson of Marion

160

1st Place - Bryson Hervol of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Brian Trowbridge of Marshalltown

3rd Place - Jacob Sherzer of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

4th Place - Colton Lagrange of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

5th Place - Cole Horak of Marion

6th Place - Kale Crawford of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

170

1st Place - Ben Sarasin of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

2nd Place - Mike Jasa of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

3rd Place - Evan Craw of Mason City

4th Place - Anthony Lorimer of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

5th Place - Gavin Wedemeier of Waverly-Shell Rock

6th Place - Nate Miller of Marion

182

1st Place - Derek Horak of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

2nd Place - Braxton Bolden of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

3rd Place - Cade Parker of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

4th Place - Brady Bartz of Marion

5th Place - Kj Barkema of Mason City

6th Place - Carson Williams of Marshalltow

195

1st Place - Brayden Wolf of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Ashton Stoner-degroot of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

3rd Place - Cael Knox of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

4th Place - Jordan Fox of Marshalltown

5th Place - Taylor Viktora of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

6th Place - Weston Horak of Marion

220

1st Place - Cam Jones of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

2nd Place - Decker Mann of Marshalltown

3rd Place - Jeff Shurtz of Mason City

4th Place - Dawson Sweet of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

5th Place - Luke Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock

6th Place - Logan Andeway of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

285

1st Place - Josh Vis of Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

2nd Place - Troy Monahan of Mason City

3rd Place - Andrew Snyder of Waverly-Shell Rock

4th Place - Jordan Anderson of Marshalltown

5th Place - Carson Webster of Marion

6th Place - Chris Castillo of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

Class 2A, District 1

106

1st Place - Sam Nelson of Clear Lake

2nd Place - Averee Abben of Osage

3rd Place - Johnny Dreckman of NHTV

4th Place - Abe Scheideman of Hampton-Dumont

113

1st Place - Joe Sullivan of Osage

2nd Place - Taylor Kolthoff of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place - Conner Morey of Clear Lake

4th Place - Bronson Forsyth of Charles City

120

1st Place - Carson Babcock of NHTV

2nd Place - Joe Jacobs of Osage

3rd Place - Alec Staudt of Charles City

4th Place - Mason Kent of Iowa Falls-Alden

126

1st Place - Eric Faught of Clear Lake

2nd Place - Mason Cleveland of NHTV

3rd Place - Quinton Buresh of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place - Nathan Klahsen of Ap-gc

132

1st Place - Max Babcock of NHTV

2nd Place - Brody Roll of Osage

3rd Place - Coby Willett of Sh-bcluw

4th Place - Darin Lemke of Iowa Falls-Alden

138

1st Place - Michael Blockhus of NHTV

2nd Place - Koby Hassebrock of Roland-Story

3rd Place - Jackson Hamlin of Clear Lake

4th Place - Brier Uhlenhopp of Ap-gc

145

1st Place - Noah Fye of NHTV

2nd Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage

3rd Place - Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake

4th Place - Koty Kruse of Sh-bcluw

152

1st Place - Dylan Koresh of Charles City

2nd Place - Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

3rd Place - Clayton Taylor of NHTV

4th Place - Rhys Glidden of Clear Lake

160

1st Place - Zach Williams of Osage

2nd Place - Cale Reicks of NHTV

3rd Place - Ben Finn of Clear Lake

4th Place - Elliott Sinnwell of Charles City

170

1st Place - Noah Glaser of NHTV

2nd Place - Jack Sindlinger of Charles City

3rd Place - Colin Muller of Osage

4th Place - Alberto Salmeron of Iowa Falls-Alden

182

1st Place - Hunter Maitland of Ap-gc

2nd Place - Evan Rosonke of NHTV

3rd Place - Riley McWherter of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place - Dalton Mennenga of Clear Lake

195

1st Place - Kade Hambly of Clear Lake

2nd Place - Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont

3rd Place - Max Schwickerath of NHTV

4th Place - Nicholas Hamilton of Iowa Falls-Alden

220

1st Place - Areon Day of NHTV

2nd Place - Josh Halligan of Charles City

3rd Place - Victor Sanchez of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place - Michael Schiermeister of Roland-Story

285

1st Place - Ryne Fuller of Sh-bcluw

2nd Place - McKade Eisentrager of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place - Tylor Zuspan of Charles City

4th Place - Jake Keith of Clear Lake

Class 2A, District 5

106

1st Place - Kolten Crawford of Union, La Porte City

2nd Place - Mike Betterton of Vinton-Shellsburg

3rd Place - Luke Farmer of West Delaware, Manchester

4th Place - Nathaniel Bigalk of Crestwood, Cresco

113

1st Place - Kyzer Engen of Decorah

2nd Place - Evan Woods of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Carson Burchland of East Marshall/GMG

4th Place - Payton Hellman of Union, La Porte City

120

1st Place - Jack Thomsen of Union, La Porte City

2nd Place - Kaden Anderlik of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Dane Thompson of East Marshall/GMG

4th Place - Reily Dolan of West Delaware, Manchester

126

1st Place - Philip Ihde of Decorah

2nd Place - Carter Weeks of Vinton-Shellsburg

3rd Place - Lake LeBahn of Union, La Porte City

4th Place - Alex Maury of West Delaware, Manchester

132

1st Place - Luke Radeke of Vinton-Shellsburg

2nd Place - Gunner Rodgers of North Fayette Valley

3rd Place - Jackson Rolfs of Decorah

4th Place - Austin Roos of Benton Community

138

1st Place - Matthew Doyle of Independence

2nd Place - Adam Ahrendsen of Union, La Porte City

3rd Place - Miles Hansmeier of Waukon

4th Place - Cole Engel of West Delaware, Manchester

145

1st Place - Ryan Steffen of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Scott Betterton of Vinton-Shellsburg

3rd Place - Cael Meyer of West Delaware, Manchester

4th Place - Gavin Miller of Union, La Porte City

152

1st Place - Mitchel Mangold of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place - Jarret Orr of Independence

3rd Place - Chris Guest of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Cole Nauman of East Marshall/GMG

160

1st Place - Colter Bye of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Payton Pelke of Union, La Porte City

3rd Place - Bryan Graves of Oelwein

4th Place - Kort Johnson of Vinton-Shellsburg

170

1st Place - Jack Neuhaus of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place - Tristan Hansmeier of Waukon

3rd Place - Noah Bandstra of East Marshall/GMG

4th Place - Cole Davis of Independence

182

1st Place - Jordan Bries of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place - Lane Albertsen of Union, La Porte City

3rd Place - Judd Grover of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Mitchell McFarland of Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

195

1st Place - Harrison Goebel of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place - Andy Lillegraven of Decorah

3rd Place - Tayten Freidhof of Independence

4th Place - Zacharia Crawford of Benton Community

220

1st Place - Jordan Baumler of North Fayette Valley

2nd Place - Hunter Crawford of Independence

3rd Place - Stone Peckham of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Tayte Nauman of East Marshall/GMG

285

1st Place - Jacob Knutson of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Carson Petlon of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Drew Evans of Independence

4th Place - Bryce Timmerman of Benton Community

Class 1A, District 3

106

1st Place - Donavon Hanson of Manson Northwest Webster

2nd Place - Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills

3rd Place - Ryan Duckett of St. Edmond

4th Place - Cade Stearns of Graettinger-Terril/R-A

113

1st Place - Caiden Jones of Lake Mills

2nd Place - Daltin Roest of Manson Northwest Webster

3rd Place - Monte Matthews of Graettinger-Terril/R-A

4th Place - Derek Graham of Eagle Grove

120

1st Place - Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills

2nd Place - Christian Nichols of Emmetsburg

3rd Place - Gabriel Rolon of Eagle Grove

4th Place - Brock Grimm of Graettinger-Terril/R-A

126

1st Place - Jacob Mcbride of Newman Catholic

2nd Place - Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme

3rd Place - Levi Aldous of Emmetsburg

4th Place - Nathan Thomsen of East Sac County

132

1st Place - Koby Hanson of Manson Northwest Webster

2nd Place - Casey Hanson of Lake Mills

3rd Place - Ethan Berven of Emmetsburg

4th Place - Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove

138

1st Place - Kolton Roth of Graettinger-Terril/R-A

2nd Place - Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg

3rd Place - Kyle Beery of Lake Mills

4th Place - Dawson Lalor of Eagle Grove

145

1st Place - Kam Black of Newman Catholic

2nd Place - Bret Hoyman of Emmetsburg

3rd Place - Mason Studer of West Bend-Mallard

4th Place - Dalton Subject of West Hancock

152

1st Place - Mason Griffin of Emmetsburg

2nd Place - Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove

3rd Place - Garret Bruce of East Sac County

4th Place - Drae Love of Lake Mills

160

1st Place - Tate Hagen of West Hancock

2nd Place - Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills

3rd Place - Nate Larson of Graettinger-Terril/R-A

4th Place - Austin Burger of Manson Northwest Webster

170

1st Place - Chase Mccleish of Newman Catholic

2nd Place - Brayden Lyman of Eagle Grove

3rd Place - Treyton Cacek of Graettinger-Terril/R-A

4th Place - Alex De Roos of Alta/Aurelia

182

1st Place - Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place - Carter Murray of Graettinger-Terril/R-A

3rd Place - Nick Schany of Emmetsburg

4th Place - Caleb Eckels of West Hancock

195

1st Place - Gabe Irons of Lake Mills

2nd Place - Hunter Hagen of West Hancock

3rd Place - Blake Miller of Graettinger-Terril/R-A

4th Place - Austin Corbin of East Sac County

220

1st Place - Nicholas Gaes of Alta/Aurelia

2nd Place - Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove

3rd Place - Max Johnson of Lake Mills

4th Place - Jimmie Steffens of Emmetsburg

285

1st Place - Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place - Enrique Maravilla of Manson Northwest Webster

3rd Place - Alex Bender of West Fork

4th Place - Kipp Corbin of East Sac County

Class 1A, District 6

106

1st Place - Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield

2nd Place - Brooks Meyer of Denver

3rd Place - Felicity Taylor of South Winneshiek, Calmar

4th Place - Brady Wilkinson of Sumner-Fredericksburg

113

1st Place - Jacob Moore of Denver

2nd Place - Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd Place - Ethan Stubbs of Mfl MarMac

4th Place - Brandon Busch of Tripoli

120

1st Place - Isaac Schimmels of Denver

2nd Place - Uvaldo Camarillo of Postville

3rd Place - Carter Pals of Central Springs

4th Place - Gabe Sadler of South Winneshiek, Calmar

126

1st Place - Reese Welcher of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

2nd Place - Mitchell Hayes of Starmont

3rd Place - Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

4th Place - Trevor Brinkman of North Butler-Clarksville

132

1st Place - Donny Schmit of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

2nd Place - Gabriel Lewis of Denver

3rd Place - Zach Taylor of South Winneshiek, Calmar

4th Place - Devan Hackenmiller of Saint Ansgar

138

1st Place - Riley Wright of Denver

2nd Place - Michael Egan of Mfl MarMac

3rd Place - Trevor Johnson of Rockford

4th Place - Logan Schnuelle of South Winneshiek, Calmar

145

1st Place - Colin Schrader of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

2nd Place - Chance Throndson of Riceville

3rd Place - Tristen Brase of Nashua-Plainfield

4th Place - Brady Olson of Mfl MarMac

152

1st Place - Caleb Wilson of Denver

2nd Place - Kaleb Krall of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

3rd Place - Tanner Tollefsrud of South Winneshiek, Calmar

4th Place - C.J. Niedert of North Butler-Clarksville

160

1st Place - Cameron Rasing of Rockford

2nd Place - John Ebaugh of Denver

3rd Place - Nathan Johangimeier of Mfl MarMac

4th Place - Jason Even of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

170

1st Place - Cael Krueger of Denver

2nd Place - Brandon Trees of North Butler-Clarksville

3rd Place - Ben Weepie of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

4th Place - Tyler Mueller-lynde of Starmont

182

1st Place - Zach Ryg of Central Springs

2nd Place - Manning Kuboushek of South Winneshiek, Calmar

3rd Place - Weiland Steffen of Sumner-Fredericksburg

4th Place - Dayton Smith of Saint Ansgar

195

1st Place - Brock Meyer of Sumner-Fredericksburg

2nd Place - Nathan Dettmer of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd Place - Gabe Kipp of South Winneshiek, Calmar

4th Place - Trevor Dorn of Denver

220

1st Place - Zack Santee of Central Springs

2nd Place - Marquise Paino of Tripoli

3rd Place - Trace Engel of North Butler-Clarksville

4th Place - Damon Meyer of South Winneshiek, Calmar

285

1st Place - Jackson Lukes of South Winneshiek, Calmar

2nd Place - Brock Farley of Denver

3rd Place - Rylan Duffy of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

4th Place - Teddy Behrens of Central Springs