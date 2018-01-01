Nude motorist sought after damage reports

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. – Authorities are looking for a man who they say caused some property damage Tuesday night.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says a resident in the 300 block of Fourth Street Northeast in Grand Meadow reported on Wednesday morning seeing tire tracks through multiple neighborhood yards and damage to a fence. The Grand Meadow Public School District also reported damage to several buildings on school property.

The Sheriff’s Office says security video from one of the buildings shows a blue 2004 Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate WY0957. The video appears to show an individual identified as 24-year-old Christopher Greenwood leaving the vehicle, then re-entering it and driving away. Authorities say Greenwood, who has homes in Grand Meadow and Austin, was apparently not wearing any clothes at the time.

Law enforcement is searching for Greenwood and the Sheriff’s Office says it is concerned about his safety because of the severe cold. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 507-437-9400.