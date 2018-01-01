Not guitly plea in meth purse case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of keeping methamphetamine near a child is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

35-year-old Carrie Lynn Friese of Pine Island was arrested on October 19, 2017 after the Rochester Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant. Officers say they found more than two pounds of meth in her purse, which was near Friese’s nine-year-old child.

She is charged with a 5th degree controlled substance crime, storage of meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and child endangerment. Friese is scheduled to stand trial on May 7.