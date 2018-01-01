Not guilty pleas in storage unit drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trials have been set for two people charged with selling meth out of a storage unit.

38-year-old Brian Ven Vangrevenhof of Inver Grove Heights and 36-year-old Lisa Christine Phillips of Spring Valley were arrested on November 8, 2017 after the Rochester Criminal Interdiction Unit performed surveillance on a storage unit in the 2900 block of South Broadway Avenue.

The Unit was looking for Vangrevenhof on a domestic assault warrant but police say a search of the storage unit where the two were seen turned up evidence of methamphetamine sales.

Vangrevenhof and Phillips have pleaded not guilty to 1st degree sale of meth and 2nd degree possession of meth. He is set to stand trial on March 26 and her trial is scheduled for June 4.