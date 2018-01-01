Not guilty pleas in cement plant burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing from an abandoned cement plant is pleading not guilty.

40-year-old Justin Laroy Dutcher of Mason City is charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary and possession of burglar tools. Police say he was arrested on January 11 leaving the Holcim cement plant in the 1800 block of North Federal Avenue.

Officers said he was caught with electrical wire and other components from the business.

Dutcher is also believed responsible for another burglary at the plant on January 8.

A trial has not yet been scheduled.