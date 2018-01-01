Not guilty pleas in Howard County drug busts

CRESCO, Iowa – Six of the seven people arrested in two Howard County drug busts are pleading not guilty.

Cresco police arrested 47-year-old Lisa Rae Ragon and 21-year-old Steven Lane Geerts on December 8, 2017 after executing a search warrant at their home at 411 North Elm Street, Apartment 1. Officers say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and the prescription drug Alprazolam.

Ragon and Geerts have entered not guilty pleas to charges of gathering where controlled substances are used, maintaining premises for drug use, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription. They are scheduled to stand trial on May 9.

Just four days later on December 12, 2017, the Cresco Police Department executed another search warrant at 701 South Elm Street, Lot 14. Officers say they found methamphetamine, and six different prescription drugs without a prescription. Police arrested Lance Aaron Souhrada, Kristie Jo Cobban, Michael Leyton Walters, David Lynn Gaul, and Billie Jean Hageman.

The 43-year-old Souhrada and 42-year-old Cobban, both of Cresco, are pleading not guilty to gathering where drugs are used, possession with intent to deliver meth, and maintaining premises for drug use. The 30-year-old Walters of Cresco has pleaded not guilty to gathering with controlled substances are used, maintaining premises for drug use, possession of meth, and six counts of possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.

Souhrada and Cobban are set to stand trial on May 9. Walters trial is scheduled for March 7.

The 58-year-old Gaul of Cresco is pleading not guilty to possession of meth, gathering where drugs are used, and maintaining premises for drug use. No trial date has been set for him.

The 18-year-old Hageman of Lime Springs is charged with gathering where drugs are used, maintaining premises for drug use, possession of meth, and five counts of possession of a prescription drug without a prescription. Hageman has not yet entered a plea.