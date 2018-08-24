Not guilty plea in teen sex case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of having sex with a teen is pleading not guilty.

Efram Athony Abott Ciavarelli, 20 of Rochester, is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. Rochester police say a 14-year-old boy created a profile on the dating site Grindr and Ciavarelli responded, going to the boy’s home and having sex.

Police say two younger juveniles interrupted the sexual encounter after seeing a strange vehicle in the driveway. Police say the juveniles got a knife, went downstairs, and found Ciavarelli naked in the bedroom.

Officers say Ciavarelli told them he thought he was meeting someone who was over 16.

His trial is set to being on January 2, 2019.