Clear

Not guilty plea in teen sex case

Police say Rochester man responded to online dating profile.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of having sex with a teen is pleading not guilty.

Efram Athony Abott Ciavarelli, 20 of Rochester, is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. Rochester police say a 14-year-old boy created a profile on the dating site Grindr and Ciavarelli responded, going to the boy’s home and having sex.

Police say two younger juveniles interrupted the sexual encounter after seeing a strange vehicle in the driveway. Police say the juveniles got a knife, went downstairs, and found Ciavarelli naked in the bedroom.

Officers say Ciavarelli told them he thought he was meeting someone who was over 16.

His trial is set to being on January 2, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Weekend heat returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

Image

Greek Fest set to begin

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Family engagement night in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Greek Fest 2018 in Rochester runs August 24-26th

Image

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Image

Mayo Clinic in need of breast milk donations

Community Events