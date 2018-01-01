Clear

Not guilty plea in snowmobile theft

Levi Shackleton

Police say Rudd man one of three who committed the crime.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 1:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2018 1:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused snowmobile thief is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

Mason City police arrested 26-year-old Levi Robert Shackleton of Rudd on February 24. They say he is one of three people who stole two snowmobiles from a parking lot in the 100 block of 7th Street SE.

Shackleton is charged with two counts of 1st degree theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and 3rd degree burglary. His trial is scheduled for April 17.

Police have not identified the other two suspects in this case.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events