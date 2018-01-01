Not guilty plea in snowmobile theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused snowmobile thief is pleading not guilty.

Mason City police arrested 26-year-old Levi Robert Shackleton of Rudd on February 24. They say he is one of three people who stole two snowmobiles from a parking lot in the 100 block of 7th Street SE.

Shackleton is charged with two counts of 1st degree theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and 3rd degree burglary. His trial is scheduled for April 17.

Police have not identified the other two suspects in this case.