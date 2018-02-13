Not guilty plea in knifepoint robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a knifepoint robbery is pleading not guilty.

28-year-old Zachary Michael Russell of Mason City is charged with 2nd degree robbery and tampering with a witness. He’s accused of holding a knife to a man’s throat and stomach on November 27 before stealing his phone and around $500. Authorities say Russell’s actions were also intended to influence the victim’s testimony in another criminal case.

Mason City police say the robbery happened in the 1600 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Russell’s trial has been scheduled for February 13, 2018.