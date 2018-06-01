Not guilty plea in fatal Olmsted County crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Byron man accused of criminal vehicular homicide is pleading not guilty.

Jordan Christopher Wilde, 21 of Byron, is charged in the death of Daniel Pyfferoen, 60 of Byron, on New Year’s Eve, 2016. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a two-vehicle collision on Valleyhigh Road NW and arrived to find Pyfferoen dead behind the wheel. Investigators say it was a head-on crash where Wilde’s vehicle crossed the center line.

Deputies said Wilde admitted to smoking marijuana before the collision.

Wilde entered a not guilty plea Friday and his trial is set to begin on October 22.