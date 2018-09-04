Not guilty plea in delayed drug arrest

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man arrested three and ½ months after police thought they caught him with methamphetamine is pleading not guilty.

Jeremy John Round, 35 of Mason City, was stopped for driving while suspended on May 4. Charles City police officers say they found a vial full of a liquid and nearly 50 grams of a substance they thought was meth. After tests at the Iowa Division of Criminal investigation confirmed they were meth, Round was arrested on August 15.

He’s pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Round’s trial is set to begin on October 30.