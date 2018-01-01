Not guilty plea in deadly Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a fatal shooting.

25-year-old Alexander William Weiss of Rochester is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Muhammed Rahim. Rochester police say Weiss shot Rahim in the chest on the morning of January 14 at the intersection of 31st Street NE and East River Road.

Officers say Weiss and Rahim were the drivers in a two-vehicle accident that led to a confrontation between Weiss, Rahim, and a 17-year-old passenger in Rahim’s vehicle. Police say Weiss has a permit to carry a firearm and court documents state he is claiming the shooting was a case of self-defense.

Weiss pleaded not guilty Friday morning in Olmsted County District Court. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 9.

