Not guilty plea in case of missing teen found in Albert Lea

47-year-old man charged with a gross misdemeanor.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 3:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man charged in the case of a teen who went missing is pleading not guilty.

Oscar Harold Mehus, 47 of Albert Lea, is accused of contributing to a need for protection in Freeborn County District Court. Authorities say that when Grace Cummins, 15 of New Richland, ran away from home on May 8, she was found at Albert Lea on May 10 after an anonymous tip.

Both Grace and Mehus say that she told him she was 18 when he met her and took her back to his home. Albert Lea police say Mehus did not contact them about encountering the girl.

A trial has been set to begin on September 25.

