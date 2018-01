DECORAH, Iowa – A woman accused of writing bad checks to a car dealer is pleading not guilty.

49-year-old Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum of Lawler is charged with three counts of 1st degree theft in Winneshiek County District Court. Authorities say Rosenbaum wrote three checks for $24,842 to Decorah Auto Center between July and August of 2017.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on March 14.