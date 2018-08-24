Not guilty plea in Winnebago County bat attack

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading not guilty.
Shannon Matthew Miller, 43, is charged with going armed with intent. His trial is due to start on October 24.
Miller was arrested after law enforcement responded to an incident on July 25 and a man with a large whelp on his left arm told authorities Miller hit him with a bat.
