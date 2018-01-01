Not guilty plea in Rochester drug arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of sale and possession of cocaine is pleading not guilty.

20-year-old Zakaria Abdi Mohamed of Rochester was arrested on September 20, 2017 after he was pulled over in the 1000 block of 4th Street SE. The Rochester Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit has a warrant out for Mohamed.

Officers say they found one ounce of powder cocaine, three cell phones, and $940 on Mohamed. He is charged with 1st degree sale and 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance.

Mohamed’s trial is set for March 26.