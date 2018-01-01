Not guilty plea in Rochester cocaine case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of two drug crimes in one month is pleading not guilty.

26-year-old Edward George Gildersleve Jr. was arrested on November 20, 2017, after police say he was involved in a parking lot drug deal at a fast food restaurant near the Silver Lake Center. Officers say he was found with 73 Tramadol pills, leading to a charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

Gildersleve is also facing counts of 1st sale and 2nd degree possession of cocaine for an incident on November 9, 2017. A trial has been set for June 25.